Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €24.00 by Berenberg Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($16.80) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($18.80) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.20) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EVK stock opened at €18.68 ($18.68) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($32.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.96.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.