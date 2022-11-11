Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €35.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.63% from the stock’s previous close.

EVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on Evotec in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($26.00) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Evotec Stock Performance

Shares of EVT opened at €18.17 ($18.17) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.73. Evotec has a 52-week low of €16.18 ($16.18) and a 52-week high of €45.30 ($45.30). The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

