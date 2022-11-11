Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $17.93

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $18.84. Expro Group shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 1,058 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Expro Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $334.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. Analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expro Group news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $39,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $281,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $226,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,428.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $39,892.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $281,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,097 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 171,148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

