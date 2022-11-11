Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $17.93

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $18.84. Expro Group shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 1,058 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Expro Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.
Insider Activity at Expro Group
In other Expro Group news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $39,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $281,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $226,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,428.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $39,892.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $281,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,097 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 171,148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Expro Group Company Profile
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
