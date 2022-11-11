Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.30-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Extra Space Storage stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.99. 20,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,740. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.20. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
