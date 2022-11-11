Exxon Mobil Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 435,867 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 228% compared to the average volume of 132,869 call options.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,507,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,511,025. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,738,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 254,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after buying an additional 150,205 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 302,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

