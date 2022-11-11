Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.90.
Fabrinet Stock Up 7.0 %
FN stock opened at $125.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.18.
Insider Transactions at Fabrinet
In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,323 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,572. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fabrinet
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 546.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 74.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
