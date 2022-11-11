Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.90.

FN stock opened at $125.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.18.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,323 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,572. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 546.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 74.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

