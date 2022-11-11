Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fastly from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. Fastly has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $56,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,695.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,508 shares of company stock valued at $741,131 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 122.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.