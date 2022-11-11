Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fastly from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.
Fastly Price Performance
FSLY opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. Fastly has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $51.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 122.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fastly (FSLY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.