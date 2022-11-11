Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,666. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.