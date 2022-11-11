Fermata Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,915,000 after buying an additional 1,042,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,952,000 after buying an additional 1,041,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.42. 39,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,458,594. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

