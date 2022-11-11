Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,028. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day moving average of $147.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

