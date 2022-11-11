Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 4.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 53.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 15.8% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 64.5% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAPR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.31. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,318. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $34.17.

