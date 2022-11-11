Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

