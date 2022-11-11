Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,559,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,585,000 after buying an additional 258,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

