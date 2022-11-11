Filecoin (FIL) Price Down 29.5% Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.35 or 0.00026099 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $169.23 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00584304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,088.44 or 0.30435467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 318,450,778 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.