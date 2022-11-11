Filecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00026229 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $208.42 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.00587343 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.30593733 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 318,333,083 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

