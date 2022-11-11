Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,228,000 after acquiring an additional 351,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $9.54 on Thursday, hitting $208.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

