First Advantage Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Advantage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Advantage’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.
FA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in First Advantage by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,175 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
