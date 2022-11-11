First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Down 90.8% in October

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,100 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the October 15th total of 3,005,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Colombia Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FCGD remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,706,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,869,139. First Colombia Gold has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

First Colombia Gold Company Profile

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business.

