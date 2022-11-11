First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,042 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for about 0.8% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of First Horizon worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 26,171.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,519,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2,866.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. 136,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

