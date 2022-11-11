First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

TSE FR opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.54. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4,256.67.

Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total value of C$140,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at C$115,020. In related news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total value of C$26,721.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,979.40. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total value of C$140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$115,020. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $248,400 and sold 63,344 shares worth $715,802.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

