First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total transaction of C$140,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$115,020.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 20th, Todd Olson Anthony sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total transaction of C$548,500.00.
  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 20th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 30th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.
  • On Monday, September 5th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.
  • On Thursday, August 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of FR opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,256.67. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$8.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.