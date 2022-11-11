First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.54. 551,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,256.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.54. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$8.12 and a 52-week high of C$18.41.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 826.67%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total value of C$26,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,979.40. In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total value of C$548,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,645,500. Also, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total transaction of C$26,721.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,979.40. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $248,400 and sold 63,344 shares worth $715,802.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

