First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Lowered to Sell at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.05.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of FM traded up C$1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$33.40. 2,168,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,439. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$23.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.93.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

