First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.37.

NYSE:FRC traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.73. 49,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,049. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.15 and a 200 day moving average of $144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

