First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.37.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $127.73. 49,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.15 and a 200 day moving average of $144.84.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,965,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 111,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 90,639 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 283,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

