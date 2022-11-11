First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the October 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FEP traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.17. 23,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,783. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.