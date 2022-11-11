First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the October 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEP traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.17. 23,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,783. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

