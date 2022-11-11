First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Down 2.2%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,568,000.

