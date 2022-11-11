First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 340.8% in October

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 854,200 shares, a growth of 340.8% from the October 15th total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ FTGC traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,737. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 26.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 163,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 34,008 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 219,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 35.9% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 153,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 40,545 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 183,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

