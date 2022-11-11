First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the October 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,194. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.