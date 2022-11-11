First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the October 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,194. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $45.38.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
