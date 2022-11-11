First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the October 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. 64,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,562. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 222,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

