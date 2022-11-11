First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the October 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. 64,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,562. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.
