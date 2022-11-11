First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a growth of 229.2% from the October 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FMHI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.56. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,010. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.