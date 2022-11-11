First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 876.2% in October

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 876.2% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FTXO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,894. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

