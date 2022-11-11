First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 876.2% in October

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 876.2% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ FTXO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,894. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.
