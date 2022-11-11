First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the October 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of FPL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. 71,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,495. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

