First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the October 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FPL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. 71,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,495. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
