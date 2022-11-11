First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.49

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and traded as low as $41.20. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 1,551 shares.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000.

