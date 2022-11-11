First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.49

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and traded as low as $41.20. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 1,551 shares.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
