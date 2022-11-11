First Washington CORP Boosts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP owned 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. 36,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Melius assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

