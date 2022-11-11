First Washington CORP Has $3.66 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Washington CORP grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.16. 123,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.90 and its 200-day moving average is $159.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,811,914.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

