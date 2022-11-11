First Washington CORP Reduces Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

First Washington CORP trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,055 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Washington CORP owned about 0.05% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 8.3 %

CLF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,988,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Argus lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

