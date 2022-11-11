FirstGroup plc (FGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the transport operator on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 95.40 ($1.10) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £715.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.90. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 83.75 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.66 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstGroup news, insider Graham Sutherland bought 80,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £74,969.16 ($86,320.28). In other FirstGroup news, insider Graham Sutherland purchased 80,612 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £74,969.16 ($86,320.28). Also, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.26), for a total value of £357,010.97 ($411,066.17). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,067.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About FirstGroup

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 149 ($1.72) to GBX 129 ($1.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.84) to GBX 130 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 134.60 ($1.55).

(Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.