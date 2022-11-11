Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.
Five9 Price Performance
FIVN stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Five9
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Five9 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.
About Five9
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
