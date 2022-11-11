Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Five9

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,146 shares of company stock worth $2,409,790. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Five9 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

