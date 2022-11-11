Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.27.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Five9

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 254.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,918 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 78.9% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

