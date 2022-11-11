FlatQube (QUBE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $43.72 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. FlatQube has a market cap of $43.72 million and approximately $4,728.33 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00017398 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00584122 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,097.60 or 0.30425970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.95478847 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,624.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

