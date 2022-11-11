Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Flow Beverage Stock Performance

Flow Beverage stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405. Flow Beverage has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

Flow Beverage Company Profile

Flow Beverage Corp., a health and wellness focused beverage company, produces and distributes original, flavored, unflavored, and collagen-infused alkaline spring water in the United States and Canada. The company's spring water available in natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, grapefruit+elderflower, strawberry+rose, watermelon+lime, cucumber+mint, lemon+ginger, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, pomegranate, elderberry, citrus, and cherry.

