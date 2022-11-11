Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLO. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2,044.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

