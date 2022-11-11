Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.807-4.850 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.25-$1.30 EPS.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.41. 2,357,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after buying an additional 243,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,054,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,541,000 after acquiring an additional 90,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 375,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

