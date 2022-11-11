Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $100,500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 240.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 932,919 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $79,851,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

