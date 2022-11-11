Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $25,267,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,421,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 290,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 261,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 10.8 %

In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,355. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.