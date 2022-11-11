Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after acquiring an additional 363,037 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after buying an additional 5,219,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after buying an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,069,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,724,000 after buying an additional 229,823 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

