Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 331 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

Shares of ES stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

