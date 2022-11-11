Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 920 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 781,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,059,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 119,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 42,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 120.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $95.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.75.

