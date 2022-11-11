Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.